Idle 1-Day Volume Hits $44,231.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $5.54 million and $44,231.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.81 or 0.06823099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.84 or 0.99987337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,787,509 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

