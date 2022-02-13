Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Illumina by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $235,485,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,765,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $330.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.54.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

