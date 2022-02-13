iMe Lab (LIME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $813,667.00

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $813,667.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.31 or 0.06757215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,027.08 or 1.00125261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046606 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048795 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.