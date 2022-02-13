Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY remained flat at $$5.16 during midday trading on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

