Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

