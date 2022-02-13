Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 571,472 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys worth $63,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Infosys by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Infosys by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.27 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

