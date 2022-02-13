InsurAce 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $27.40 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.81 or 0.06823099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.84 or 0.99987337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048226 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

