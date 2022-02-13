Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISNPY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 301,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,007. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISNPY. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.05) to €2.75 ($3.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

