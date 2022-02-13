Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Down 62.0% in January

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Charles D. Morgan purchased 42,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $28,583.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter worth $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter worth $123,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 833,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INUV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 401,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,335. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

