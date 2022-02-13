Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Down 62.0% in January

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.
In other news, Director Charles D. Morgan purchased 42,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $28,583.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INUV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 401,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,335. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter.
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.