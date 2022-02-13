Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 51.2% in January

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 260,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,885. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.