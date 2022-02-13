Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 51.2% in January

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 260,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,885. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 207,174 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

