iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,874 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 1.1% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $26,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $55.63 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.