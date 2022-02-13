iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.62 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.48 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

