John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Down 61.6% in January

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:HTD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 104,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,526. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
