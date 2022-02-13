John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Down 61.6% in January

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:HTD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 104,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,526. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

