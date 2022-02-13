JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.00 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $454.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

