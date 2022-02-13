Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Hits $23.18 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Jupiter has a market cap of $23.18 million and $1.22 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.67 or 0.06816180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,195.68 or 0.99738519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,715,924 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.