JUST (JST) Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $362.10 million and approximately $162.54 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00043407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.08 or 0.06811729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.56 or 0.99857607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048006 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.