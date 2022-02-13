Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 64,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,549. Juva Life has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.
About Juva Life
