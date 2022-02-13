Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 64,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,549. Juva Life has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

