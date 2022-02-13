KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.73% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $24,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

