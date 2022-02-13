Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,052. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 225,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.