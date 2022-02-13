Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,052. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
