Kobocoin (KOBO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Kobocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kobocoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kobocoin has a total market cap of $392,030.21 and $4.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kobocoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,750.23 or 0.99959550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061970 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00239377 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00155716 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00291862 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001307 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001415 BTC.

About Kobocoin

Kobocoin (KOBO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kobocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kobocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kobocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kobocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.