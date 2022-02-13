Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Tops $5.40 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $67.31 million and $5.40 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00276059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00077466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000106 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004405 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,200,616 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

