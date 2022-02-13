KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Up 115.2% in January

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the January 15th total of 650,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

KT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. 708,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. KT has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in KT by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 105,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

