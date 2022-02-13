Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KCCFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 17,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

