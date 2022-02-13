Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.50 and a 200 day moving average of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $230.89 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.16.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

