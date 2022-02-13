LABS Group One Day Volume Reaches $162,920.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $7.23 million and $162,920.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

