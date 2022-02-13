Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Lazard worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

