LCX Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One LCX coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LCX has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a market cap of $77.91 million and approximately $645,359.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00037412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00105473 BTC.

About LCX

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,859,231 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

