Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Cap of $687,978.81

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $687,978.81 and $33.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,894.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.88 or 0.06821606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00294376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.74 or 0.00775149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00078347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00403228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00217813 BTC.

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

