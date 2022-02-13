L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNFA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in L&F Acquisition by 62.0% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 191,352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L&F Acquisition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 119,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LNFA stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Friday. 3,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,212. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. L&F Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.50.
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
