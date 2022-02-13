LINK Market Capitalization Reaches $797.58 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. LINK has a total market cap of $797.58 million and approximately $756,398.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINK has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $133.47 or 0.00319856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.36 or 0.06804472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,655.85 or 0.99827301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00048096 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.