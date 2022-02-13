LiquidApps (DAPP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $257.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $257.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000781 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

