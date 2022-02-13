Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00006488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $44.55 million and $820,956.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.73 or 0.06817999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,060.65 or 0.99824607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00048813 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,296,044 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

