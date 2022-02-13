Lith Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145.00 (LITH)

Lith Token (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Lith Token has a market cap of $6.82 million and $145.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lith Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lith Token has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.73 or 0.06800865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,249.15 or 0.99881024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Lith Token Coin Profile

Lith Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lith Token directly using US dollars.

