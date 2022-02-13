Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.07 million and $527,867.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 117.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,153,730 coins and its circulating supply is 23,078,304 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.