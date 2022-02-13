LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 173.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328,879 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.65% of LPL Financial worth $81,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 359.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 410.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,433 shares of company stock valued at $25,007,318. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $196.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

