MakiSwap Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $157,372.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.84 or 0.06824692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.53 or 1.00159001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00047342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00049228 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.