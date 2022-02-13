Man Group plc Acquires 77,226 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,226 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $54,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $312.01 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.05.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.