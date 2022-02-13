Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Man Group plc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 177.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,063 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.39% of SS&C Technologies worth $68,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

