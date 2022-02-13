Man Group plc Has $60.95 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Man Group plc cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,190 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $60,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,551,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 593.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 892,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,579,000 after acquiring an additional 764,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

