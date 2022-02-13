Man Group plc Raises Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,823 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 2.14% of Bally’s worth $58,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

BALY opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

