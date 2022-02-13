Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) & Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) Critical Contrast

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mandiant and Media 100’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.75 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -18.45 Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Media 100 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mandiant.

Volatility and Risk

Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Media 100 has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Media 100 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Media 100’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Media 100 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mandiant and Media 100, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mandiant presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.43%.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Media 100 Company Profile

Media 100, Inc. engages in the manufacture of video editing software and non-linear editing systems designed for professional cutting and editing. The company was founded by Alfred A. Molinari, Jr. in December 1973 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

