Maple Trading Up 29.7% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $19.94 or 0.00047496 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $87.18 million and $4.83 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00036728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00104404 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,372,391 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

