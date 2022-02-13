Marlin (POND) Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Marlin has a market cap of $30.80 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Marlin has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.16 or 0.06820381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.65 or 0.99743281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048189 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

