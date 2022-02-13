MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 162.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MasTec by 86.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in MasTec by 13.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $122.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

