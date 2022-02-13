Master Contract Token Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $511,283.98 and $43,884.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,848.08 or 0.06785272 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00076520 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

