Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Match Group worth $127,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Match Group by 255.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,055,000 after purchasing an additional 65,142 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research cut their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

