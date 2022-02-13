McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $68,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

MCD opened at $255.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

