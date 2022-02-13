Mdex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.46 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Mdex has a total market cap of $208.70 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.16 or 0.06804482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.12 or 0.99992749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00048847 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 848,503,522 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

