MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 50.8% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDMP traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.19. 4,657,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,283. MDM Permian has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.07.
MDM Permian Company Profile
