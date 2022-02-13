MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 50.8% in January

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDMP traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.19. 4,657,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,283. MDM Permian has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.07.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

