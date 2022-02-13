Melalie Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (MEL)

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Melalie has a market cap of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melalie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Melalie has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00105164 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

Melalie is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Buying and Selling Melalie

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

